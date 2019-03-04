Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Bennett (Rich) Ward. View Sign

Richard (Rich) Bennett Ward Richard (Rich) Bennett Ward, 79, passed away February 24, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla., due to complications of Primary Progressive Aphasia (PPA). Richard was raised in Birmingham, MI by Tom and Dorothy (Bennett) Ward who preceded him in death as did his younger brother John. After graduating from Birmingham HS in 1958 he attended Albion College and Univ of Michigan and received degrees in both Mechanical and Industrial Engineering. Richard leaves behind his wife, of 56 years. Mary Ann (Halward), His sons, Michael (Brenda) Ward of Texas and Jeffrey (Melissa) Ward of Indiana. His grandchildren, Adam, Brandon, Erik and Jennifer and great-granddaughter, Kaydence. Brother, Douglas (Christine) Ward of Texas and nephews, Steve and Mark. A Celebration of Life will be held with family at a later time. Any memorial donations can be made to PPA Research and Education Fund at Northwestern Univ. Feinberg School of Medicine, 420 E Superior, Rubloff Bldg 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 -

