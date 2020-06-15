Richard Bradford Cleaveland Richard Bradford Cleaveland, 73, of Bradenton, FL passed away May 31, 2020 at Arden Courts Memory Care Community, Sarasota, FL, after a brief battle with brain cancer. There will be no local service at this time. Survivors include brothers; William and Brent Cleaveland; nephews; Adam Walker Cleaveland, Heath Cleaveland, and nieces; Allison Harrison and Alexis Cleaveland. Arrangements and online obituary through Sound Choice Cremation and Burials, https://www.soundchoicecremation. com/. Memorial donations may be made to: Defeat GBM (glioblastoma) Research Collaborative - subsidiary of the National Brain Tumor Society, http://defeatgbm.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 15, 2020.