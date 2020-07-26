Richard Carter

July 18, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Richard Carter, of Bradenton, FL, formerly of Bradenton Beach, FL departed this life on July 18, 2020. Richard and Gale were married 59 years and have two daughters; Amanda Carter Came (Joe) and Phaedra Carter Dolan (Chris), grandchildren; Cameron Carter Frazier (Mary Elizabeth), Anna Rehorn and Liam Rehorn, step-grandchildren, Jakub and Jesika Dolan along with his sister, Deloris Carden (James) and numerous Carden, Bennett and Nance nieces and nephews. Alla familia!

He belonged to Manatee Masonic Lodge #31 and was a former city attorney and city judge in Bradenton Beach as well as an early legal aid attorney plus maintaining a private practice. He had been a Roser Church deacon and was also an advocate for animal welfare and affordable housing as a long-time president of the Manatee County Housing Authority. Along with his wife he was active in many Island groups and school activities in the 50 years they lived in Bradenton Beach. He often joked that he cooked a record number of hotdogs for Anna Maria Elementary School, Bayshore Honeybears, the Island Chamber of Commerce and the Democratic Party! Ballroom dance and his cats were his passion.

No Services at this time due to the Covid virus. For those who wish to remember him in a tangible way, memorials may be made to Wildlife Inc., Box 1449, Anna Maria, FL 34216. Apostle I Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.





