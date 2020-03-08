Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard "Dickie" Cunniff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dickie" Cunniff Richard "Dickie" Cunniff, age 72, passed away on March 4, 2020, holding the hand of his loving wife, Priscilla. He was born on June 24, 1947, son of the late Joseph and Mary Cunniff, brother of late Bob Cunniff and his wife, Mollianne. He is also survived by his brother, Tom Cunniff and his husband, Bill Biss; his children, Shawn Cunniff and Tara Capuano and her husband, John. Richard's fondest memories were spending time with his three amazing grandchildren, who he adored immensely, Brendan Cunniff, Michael Cunniff and Samantha Burrill. Richard deeply loved his family including his devoted wife of 50 years, Priscilla. They both retired as snowbirds at Colony Cove in Ellenton, Florida and looked forward to spending their summers together with their children, spouses and grandchildren at his childhood summer home at Swifts Beach in Wareham, Massachusetts. Richard graduated from Medford High in 1965 and earned many certifications from Northeastern University, The Franklin Institute of Design and The Northeast Institute of Industrial Technology. He proudly served our country for 17 years in the United States Marine Corps in his earlier years and then in the United States Air Force Reserve before retiring. In addition, he was a Supervisor at MIT Lincoln Laboratory for 36 years where he specialized in the management of the Lincoln Lab Operations in HVAC, sheet metal, plumbing and the Chilled Water Plant. A proud and longstanding member of the Colony Cove New England Club for the past 13 years holding both Vice President and President positions. He was known for wearing Boston Red Sox and Patriots attire with extreme pride. He was instrumental in organizing many social events for the club and especially enjoyed his wonderful friends from the New England Club who will miss his easygoing attitude and happy-go-lucky smile. Memorial Services will be held in both Florida and Boston. A Celebration of Life with prayer service will be held 1:00 PM Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Manatee Hall in Colony Cove, 750 Harbor Circle (South Side) Ellenton, Florida. A similar Memorial Service is being planned for the upcoming Spring in Boston, MA. Details will be announced by the family. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.br

