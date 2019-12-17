Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Blanding. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Eugene Blanding was born on September 1, 1933 in Silver Creek, New York to Ernest and Ruth Blanding. He died at the age of 86 on December 1, 2019 after a two-month illness. At age 20, he and his parents moved to Bradenton, where he met and married Vera Jo Neff, his wife of 66 years. He worked at Tropicana, and deep-sea fishing, but spent most of his working years installing mobile homes and constructing aluminum additions. He worked at McDonald’s Mobile Homes before he and his wife started their own company, Artco Builders. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He and Jo also enjoyed spending the summer months in the mountains of North Carolina. He is survived by Jo, his loving wife of 66 years, two daughters, Carolyn (Jimmy) Thompson and Arlene Keirns, as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, December 21 at Elwood Park Baptist Church, 3516 45 St. E. Bradenton. There will be a fellowship meal at the church following the service. Rev. Randall LaRoche will officiate. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences at



Richard Eugene Blanding was born on September 1, 1933 in Silver Creek, New York to Ernest and Ruth Blanding. He died at the age of 86 on December 1, 2019 after a two-month illness. At age 20, he and his parents moved to Bradenton, where he met and married Vera Jo Neff, his wife of 66 years. He worked at Tropicana, and deep-sea fishing, but spent most of his working years installing mobile homes and constructing aluminum additions. He worked at McDonald’s Mobile Homes before he and his wife started their own company, Artco Builders. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He and Jo also enjoyed spending the summer months in the mountains of North Carolina. He is survived by Jo, his loving wife of 66 years, two daughters, Carolyn (Jimmy) Thompson and Arlene Keirns, as well as four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 on Saturday, December 21 at Elwood Park Baptist Church, 3516 45 St. E. Bradenton. There will be a fellowship meal at the church following the service. Rev. Randall LaRoche will officiate. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Dec. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close