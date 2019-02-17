Richard E. Farden Richard E. Farden, of Rochester, NY, passed away on February 10, 2019, at age 100. He was predeceased by his wife, Harriet Farden. He is survived by his loving family: Richard E. Farden II, Kathryn (Don) Kohler, and Nancy (Richard) Turchetti; nephew, Dennis Regan; grandchildren: Suzanne (Jason) Turchetti-Schneeberger, Grant (Shana) Kohler, Andrea Turchetti, Adam (Amy) Kohler, Cindy Gregor, and Jeffrey Farden. Richard proudly served his country during WWII, serving in the 8th Air Force 95th Bomb Group. Interment will be private. Please consider donations to Honor Flight Rochester, Inc., PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 17, 2019