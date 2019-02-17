Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Farden. View Sign

Richard E. Farden Richard E. Farden, of Rochester, NY, passed away on February 10, 2019, at age 100. He was predeceased by his wife, Harriet Farden. He is survived by his loving family: Richard E. Farden II, Kathryn (Don) Kohler, and Nancy (Richard) Turchetti; nephew, Dennis Regan; grandchildren: Suzanne (Jason) Turchetti-Schneeberger, Grant (Shana) Kohler, Andrea Turchetti, Adam (Amy) Kohler, Cindy Gregor, and Jeffrey Farden. Richard proudly served his country during WWII, serving in the 8th Air Force 95th Bomb Group. Interment will be private. Please consider donations to Honor Flight Rochester, Inc., PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692.

