Service Information
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL
34222
(941)-722-6602
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
Obituary
Richard F. Brassard Richard F. Brassard, 76, rode his new Harley through the pearly gates on March 13, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1943 to Arthur and Rita Brassard in Pittsfield, MA. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Kathleen, a sister, Anne Feeley and brother, Robert. four daughters; Brenda Hinterscher (David), Chris Ann Patton, Lorrie Brassard and Amanda Bourassa. Twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of his life will be Saturday March 21, 2020 12PM- 4PM at Groover Funeral Home. 1400 36th Ave. E. Ellenton, Florida.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 20, 2020
