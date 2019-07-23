Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard F. Connick. View Sign Service Information Groover Funeral Home 1400 36th Ave East Ellenton , FL 34222 (941)-722-6602 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard F. Connick Richard F. Connick died peacefully at home in Port Charlotte, FL on July 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born October 7, 1928 in White Plains, NY. He was the son of the late Joseph and Ella Connick. At the age of 17, he joined the US Navy and traveled the world as a First Class Fireman. After discharge from the Navy in 1947, he attended an Electrical Trade School in Kansas City, MO where he met and married the love of his life, his late wife, June. He settled in lrvington, NY, working three jobs to support his family. During a vacation to Anna Maria Island, FL in 1958, he fell in love with and moved his family from NY to Bradenton Beach, FL where he owned and operated Connick's Grocery and TV Repair Shop. He quickly became involved in community service, serving with vigor, pride and honor, in positions from a volunteer Fireman, Fire Chief, Rescue Squad Chief, Councilman, and Police Chief, to Mayor of Bradenton Beach for 14 years. A heart attack at the age of 58 forced an early retirement and relinquishment of public service. He relocated to a five acre home site in Sarasota, FL where he spent the past 30 years "tinkering" in his beloved barn. Due to declining health, the last year of his life he lived with his oldest daughter in Port Charlotte, Florida. He is survived by his loving, devoted children, Rick Connick (Barb) of Englewood, FL, Jean Connick Thompson (Dale) of Port Charlotte, FL, and Sheny Connick of Sarasota, FL; grandchildren: Dawn Brown, Rickey (Erica) and Angel Connick, Trisha (Ed) Nolan, Terri, Dale (Nathalie), and Mickey (Jessica) Thompson, Rachel (Chet) Brown and Jay Huddleston; as well as nineteen great - grand- children and nine great-great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Connick, (Marion) of Irvington, NY and sister, Shirley Horvath (Duke) of Bradenton Beach, FL and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 5-8PM Tuesday July 23rd, 2019; Funeral Service 11AM, Wednesday July 24th, 2019 at Groover Funeral Home/Mansion Memorial Park, 1400 36th Ave E, Ellenton, FL.

