Richard F. Pac Richard F. Pac, age 92, of Bradenton, Fl., formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. Richard is the loving husband to the late Betty Jane Pac; beloved father to Kimberly (Jeffery) Allen and the late Bruce Pac; proud grandfather to Karyn (Mark) Kane, Kristin (Matthew Maloney) Allen, and Kaitlin (Michael) Morales; devoted great-grandfather to Kaelyn, Kinley, Mason, and Emmy; cherished brother to Delores (late Frank) Pollak, Robert (Adele Vacchiano) Pac, the late Raymond (Fay) Pac, and Ronald (Joan) Pac; treasured son to the late Richard and Elsie (nee Trubinoha) Pac. Richard honorably served in the United States Army during World War II, serving in the European Theater. Upon returning home, he began working as a bricklayer for Inland Steel in East Chicago, IN. He retired in 1989 after many years of faithful service as a mason. After retirement, he and his wife relocated to Bradenton, Florida. They were both very active members of Faith United Methodist Church of Bradenton. Through the church, he volunteered for many humanitarian projects, such as hurricane relief, meals on wheels, and feeding the homeless. Richard was a member of Masonic Lodge #1166 of Oak Lawn, IL. He enjoyed traveling, golfing and fishing. Visitation will be Friday, March 20, 2020 10AM until the time of his Memorial Service at 12NOON at Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery (11333 S. Central Ave.; Oak Lawn, IL 60453). He will be laid to rest in Chapel Hill Gardens South Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Angels Grace Hospice of Bolingbrook (440 Quadrangle Drive, Suite G; Bolingbrook, IL 60440).

