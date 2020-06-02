Richard Fordan Ross Richard Fordan Ross, age 72, of Palmetto, FL went to his final resting place on May 31, 2020. Richard was born in Norwalk, Connecticut to May and Knute Ross. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Lee, son, Ryan Richard, granddaughter, Alivia Lynn, daughter, Kristen May, step-daughter, Amy Nash and brother, Ron Knute. Richard graduated from the University of Tampa who had a successful sales career with Zellerbach (Xpedx). He retired from Xpedx in 2013 and opened his own consulting business Star Supply. The son of a sea captain, Richard loved the water, boating and fishing. He was an avid sportsman, excelling in many different genres, including tennis, golf, scuba diving and snow skiiing. He was also a member of the Bradenton Yacht Club and served as Honorary President of the "Great Mates" in 2009. There will be an intimate Service Wednesday, June 3, 2020. The family will receive friends afterwards at their home 906 26th Ave W. Palmetto , FL from 12:30 to 2:30 PM. Most of all those who were fortunate enough to know Richard enjoyed his sense of humor and his devotion to his family. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the nonprofit organization, Manatee Memorial Foundation , 4517 Manatee Ave W. Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences may be given at www. GriffithCline.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 2, 2020.