Richard "Rick" Fossa
July 26, 2020
Danvers, MA - Richard "Rick" Fossa departed this life on July 26, 2020. Born in Danvers, MA, he moved to Manatee County with his family in 1977. He is survived by his loving partner of 34 years, Sandra McGowen, their children; Kenneth Fossa, Gerald Fossa, Harlee Fossa Peterson, Cindy Shaefer, Kelly Shaefer; brothers; Mark and John Fossa; sister, Gina Mulcahy and fourteen grandchildren.
Rick served as a Sargeant in the US Air Force, and many of his happiest days were spent building race cars with his brothers. He was a beloved partner, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and helpful friend who will be dearly missed. He joins his late parents, Kenneth and AnneMarie Fossa in the next life.
He will be honored with a Memorial Service at 10:00AM, Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Tidewell Hospice, Inc. Condolences made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com