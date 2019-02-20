Richard (Dick) Frankland Richard (Dick) Frankland passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the age of 85. Dick was born in East Palestine, Ohio and was the youngest son of William and Lucille Frankland. Dick was active as a deacon and elder at Christ Church United Presbyterian Church, Youngstown, Ohio. Dick served as Commodore at the Berlin Yacht Club where he and his wife, Carol raced their Flying Scot sailing boat. He retired from Schwebel's Baking Company and they moved to Lakewood Ranch, Florida. They were charter members of Harvest Methodist Church, active in the Empty Nesters Club, and Sarasota Sailing Squadron. Dick always greeted everyone with a smile and made him many friends everywhere he went. Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Carol of 65 years; daughters, Karen (Bruce) of Lakewood Ranch and Loni (Dan) of Livermore, California. His son, Paul (Cindy) of Worthington, Ohio predeceased him. He left a legacy of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Family Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 20, 2019