Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Richard (Dick) Frankland Richard (Dick) Frankland passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the age of 85. Dick was born in East Palestine, Ohio and was the youngest son of William and Lucille Frankland. Dick was active as a deacon and elder at Christ Church United Presbyterian Church, Youngstown, Ohio. Dick served as Commodore at the Berlin Yacht Club where he and his wife, Carol raced their Flying Scot sailing boat. He retired from Schwebel's Baking Company and they moved to Lakewood Ranch, Florida. They were charter members of Harvest Methodist Church, active in the Empty Nesters Club, and Sarasota Sailing Squadron. Dick always greeted everyone with a smile and made him many friends everywhere he went. Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Carol of 65 years; daughters, Karen (Bruce) of Lakewood Ranch and Loni (Dan) of Livermore, California. His son, Paul (Cindy) of Worthington, Ohio predeceased him. He left a legacy of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Family Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date.

Richard (Dick) Frankland Richard (Dick) Frankland passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the age of 85. Dick was born in East Palestine, Ohio and was the youngest son of William and Lucille Frankland. Dick was active as a deacon and elder at Christ Church United Presbyterian Church, Youngstown, Ohio. Dick served as Commodore at the Berlin Yacht Club where he and his wife, Carol raced their Flying Scot sailing boat. He retired from Schwebel's Baking Company and they moved to Lakewood Ranch, Florida. They were charter members of Harvest Methodist Church, active in the Empty Nesters Club, and Sarasota Sailing Squadron. Dick always greeted everyone with a smile and made him many friends everywhere he went. Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Carol of 65 years; daughters, Karen (Bruce) of Lakewood Ranch and Loni (Dan) of Livermore, California. His son, Paul (Cindy) of Worthington, Ohio predeceased him. He left a legacy of nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A Family Memorial Celebration will be held at a later date. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close