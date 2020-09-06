Richard Gadsden Groff

January 25, 1944 - August 30, 2020

Bradenton, Fl - Richard Gadsden Groff passed away August 30, 2020. He was originally from Roanoke VA. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans, after graduating, he enrolled at the Walter F George School of Law at Mercer University in Macon, GA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Louise Groff and a brother, William S. Groff. Surviving are his sisters; Patty Love, Richmond, VA, Peggy Reed and her husband, Mick, Christiansburg, VA. Two nieces; Anne Love and her husband, Isaac Butler, Brooklyn, NY, Trish Reed and her husband, Bill, Philadelphia. PA. Nephew, Jackson Reed and his wife, Suzanne, Smithfield, VA.





