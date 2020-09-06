1/
Richard Gadsden Groff
1944 - 2020
Richard Gadsden Groff
January 25, 1944 - August 30, 2020
Bradenton, Fl - Richard Gadsden Groff passed away August 30, 2020. He was originally from Roanoke VA. He attended Loyola University in New Orleans, after graduating, he enrolled at the Walter F George School of Law at Mercer University in Macon, GA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Louise Groff and a brother, William S. Groff. Surviving are his sisters; Patty Love, Richmond, VA, Peggy Reed and her husband, Mick, Christiansburg, VA. Two nieces; Anne Love and her husband, Isaac Butler, Brooklyn, NY, Trish Reed and her husband, Bill, Philadelphia. PA. Nephew, Jackson Reed and his wife, Suzanne, Smithfield, VA.


Published in Bradenton Herald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 11, 2020.
