Richard George Whitaker 12.31.1933 4.19.2019 Richard George Whitaker, 85, of Bradenton, Fla., went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 19, 2019. Dick was born December 31, 1933, in Detroit, MI. He moved to Bradenton, FL, in 1978. Dick was an accomplished Shuffleboard player, attaining the highest awards, including the Hall of Fame and also a member of West Bradenton Church. Dick enjoyed his friends at church and the friends he made on the courts. He is survived by those who loved and cared for him, William J. Batdorff, Patricia A. Batdorff, Jean Wilson Jr., and Kathleen Boutwell Wilson. Sound Choice Cremation & Burials are handling his arrangements. www.SoundChoiceCremation.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 24, 2019