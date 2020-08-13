1/1
Richard Griffith
1854 - 2020
{ "" }
Richard Griffith
August 6, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Richard Griffith passed away surrounded by his family at home in Bradenton, FL on August 6th, 2020 after an extended illness. Rick worked as a service writer at both Manatee and Rossiter's Harley Davidson with his retirement. Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Holly, daughter, Robyn (Shaun) Hawk, son, Richard "Tony" Griffith, and four grandchildren; Courtney and Skylar Olsen and Victoria and Nathan Hawk.


Published in Bradenton Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
The Good Earth Crematory
501 17th Ave. W.
Bradenton, FL 34205
(941) 748-7756
Memories & Condolences
August 12, 2020
My deepest condolences to his family and love ones . Although I haven't seen Rick since 1991 he always was a good friend. RIP brother !
Fred Taylor
Friend
