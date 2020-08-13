Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard Griffith

August 6, 2020

Bradenton, Florida - Richard Griffith passed away surrounded by his family at home in Bradenton, FL on August 6th, 2020 after an extended illness. Rick worked as a service writer at both Manatee and Rossiter's Harley Davidson with his retirement. Rick is survived by his wife of 43 years, Holly, daughter, Robyn (Shaun) Hawk, son, Richard "Tony" Griffith, and four grandchildren; Courtney and Skylar Olsen and Victoria and Nathan Hawk.





