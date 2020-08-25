1/1
Richard H. Moody
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard H. Moody
July 4, 1938 - August 22, 2020
Paris, TN - Richard H. "Dick" Moody, age 82 of Paris, TN formerly of Ellonton, FL, North Andover, MA, and Rhode Island, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence in Paris. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Richard H. Moody was born July 4, 1938 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late George Moody and the late Alice Hopkins Moody. In March of 1962 he married Audrey Howell Moody, and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2012.
Mr. Moody is survived by a daughter, Lynn (Ken) Little of East Providence, RI; one son, Glenn (Phyllis) Moody of Paris, TN; nine grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.
Mr. Moody was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a Tin Can Sailor. He was a Master Mason and also a Shriner. Dick was a Pioneer working for AT&T for 37 years. He was a member of the Society of Mayflower descendants and an avid ham radio operator.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc. - Paris
507 West Washington Street
Paris, TN 38242
731-642-1441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradenton Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved