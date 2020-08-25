Richard H. MoodyJuly 4, 1938 - August 22, 2020Paris, TN - Richard H. "Dick" Moody, age 82 of Paris, TN formerly of Ellonton, FL, North Andover, MA, and Rhode Island, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence in Paris. A private family service will be held at a later date.Richard H. Moody was born July 4, 1938 in Lawrence, Massachusetts to the late George Moody and the late Alice Hopkins Moody. In March of 1962 he married Audrey Howell Moody, and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2012.Mr. Moody is survived by a daughter, Lynn (Ken) Little of East Providence, RI; one son, Glenn (Phyllis) Moody of Paris, TN; nine grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.Mr. Moody was a Veteran of the United States Navy and a Tin Can Sailor. He was a Master Mason and also a Shriner. Dick was a Pioneer working for AT&T for 37 years. He was a member of the Society of Mayflower descendants and an avid ham radio operator.