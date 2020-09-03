1/
Richard Hanlon
1928 - 2020
June 7, 1928 - July 20, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Richard D. Hanlon, age 92, passed away on August 20, 2020. He was originally from Troy, New York, and was a 50 year resident of Bradenton, Florida. He was the son of Charles and Ethel Hanlon of Troy, New York. His three brothers; Charles, Donald, and Joseph all predeceased him.
Mr. Hanlon served in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Cruiser, Helena. His military duties included serving with a scout observation unit working with seaplanes. After his honorable discharge from military service he later worked at the U.S. Arsenal in Watervliet, New York, for nearly 17 years. Upon moving to Bradenton, Florida, he became the property manager for nearly 50 years for the James M. Wallace Real Estate properties located throughout Manatee County. He and Wallace were good friends and both were long time members of the Manatee River Lyons Club in Bradenton, of which he served as president. In addition, together they showed Morgan Horses throughout the country and were awarded many prizes at numerous horse showings.
He served as a Eucharistic minister and as an usher for the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bradenton of which he attended regularly. He was a volunteer at the church and reached out to many of its parishioners.
He is survived by his daughters; Patricia Wong and Linda Hanlon. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Leeandre Essinger, Robert Wessels, Tamara Wong and his two great-grandchildren, his nephew, John Hanlon and nieces, Mary Hanlon, both of Troy, NY and Denise Zullo of Bradenton, FL. He is also survived by his special friends, Bill and Kathy Parker, Gail Calandra, Linda Reed, Dan Dotsis and Isabella Reggerio.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Shannon Funeral Homes, 1015 14th St. W., Bradenton, FL. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1505 12th Avenue W., in Bradenton, Florida.




Published in Bradenton Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Shannon Funeral Homes, PA
SEP
4
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
