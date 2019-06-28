Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Huber. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Huber Richard Huber passed away on June 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Robin; his daughter, Abigail Machanic and son-in-law, Michael Machanic of New Hampshire; twins, Catherine and Christopher Huber of Missouri; cherished Bepop of Madison and Myles Machanic, Helen Huber, as well as great- granddad to Xandria Huber. Richard graduated from Huntington High School, Long Island, NY and Rensselaer Institute, Troy, NY. He enjoyed a long career as a structural engineer in NYC until retiring to Florida in 2012. His many interests included sailing, his telescope, and orchid growing. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at IMG Golf Club, 4350 El Conquistador Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34210. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Selby Gardens of Sarasota FL. Condolences may be made to:

