Richard Huber Richard Huber passed away on June 25, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Robin; his daughter, Abigail Machanic and son-in-law, Michael Machanic of New Hampshire; twins, Catherine and Christopher Huber of Missouri; cherished Bepop of Madison and Myles Machanic, Helen Huber, as well as great- granddad to Xandria Huber. Richard graduated from Huntington High School, Long Island, NY and Rensselaer Institute, Troy, NY. He enjoyed a long career as a structural engineer in NYC until retiring to Florida in 2012. His many interests included sailing, his telescope, and orchid growing. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4PM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at IMG Golf Club, 4350 El Conquistador Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34210. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. The family asks that memorial donations be made to Selby Gardens of Sarasota FL. Condolences may be made to: www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on June 28, 2019