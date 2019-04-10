Richard J. McKibben, 76, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on April 4, 2019. Dicky was a US Army Veteran and spent the remaining of his career with the School Board of Man- atee County. He lov- ed fishing, and watching his favorite TV shows, "I love Lucy and the Greffett." He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is and will always be loved very deeply and we will miss him greatly. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marilyn McKibben of Bradenton, FL. His son, Doug McKibben of Newcastle, PA; grandson, Matthew McKibben; sister, Judy Maggie; brother, Bob McKibben of Newcastle, PA. Private Funeral Services will be held in Newcastle, PA. Sound Choice Cremation & Burials are handling his arrange ments. www.SoundChoiceCremation.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. McKibben.
Sound Choice Cremation & Burials
4609 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34233
941-312-6371
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Apr. 10, 2019