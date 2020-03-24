Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard John Albero. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Richard John Albero, 70, died on March 17, 2020, in Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. He is survived by his three children Lucia Albero, Felicia Albero, Dante Albero, siblings Carl Michael Albero, Rose Ann Anita Denton and Michael William Albero, 11 nieces and nephews and his beloved Saint Bernard dogs, Mia and Noah. He is predeceased by his parents Lucia Katherine (Carbone) Albero and Michael Daniel Albero, brother Andrew Patrick Albero and nephew Gary Michael Albero. Richard was born on November 2, 1949 in Hackensack, NJ. Raised in Washington Township, NJ, Richard attended St. Joseph Regional High School, Montvale, NJ. Richard then attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science Degree in Marine Engineering. After the academy, Richard began working at St. Joseph Orphanage, Rockleigh, NJ, which inspired his successful 38-year high school teaching career in New York State. During his tenure, he earned a Master of Science in Physics and Master of Psychology. After retiring in 2009, Richard moved to Dunedin, Florida and became a mathematics professor at St. Petersburg College for eight years. During his life, Richard was a true humanitarian. He sponsored multiple children in underprivileged areas, built houses with Habitat for Humanity, took elderly for walks with the Alzheimer’s Association and volunteered in a homeless shelter. In Richard’s later years, he continued his volunteer work and certified St. Bernard, Mia as a therapy dog, with over 150 hours of service. Richard’s biggest triumph was completing a 1200-mile solo walk in 2015 from Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, FL to Yankee Stadium in New York, NY, raising over $56,000 for the in honor of nephew Gary Albero who died in the 9/11 attacks. Richard recounted his experiences in his book, “Not Just a Walk in the Park”. Richard’s most satisfying accomplishment was being a single dad to Lucia, Felicia and Dante Albero. Richard guided his children with the philosophy, “kindness costs nothing,” driving them to be the best versions of themselves, planting seeds of greatness in others. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held in Lakewood Ranch, Florida, and northern New Jersey in the upcoming months, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers at the family’s request, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Hospital using Memorial ID# 11969625 or the by following this link: https://communityfundraising.woundedwarriorproject.org/campaign/RichardJAlbero Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

