Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Kenneth "Ken" Bauer. View Sign Service Information Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park 1221 53rd Ave East Bradenton , FL 34203 (941)-755-2688 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Saint Francis X Cabrini Catholic Church 12001 69th St East Parrish , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Kenneth "Ken" Bauer Ken Bauer, age 83, of Palmetto, FL, formerly of Beaver Dam, WI passed away at home on Tuesday October 8th, 2019. Ken, son of Arthur and Edna Bauer (Nickerson) grew up in rural Fox Lake, WI. Supporting himself through University of Wisconsin, Madison, Ken succeeded in attaining BS in agronomy. While a student in college, Ken first met and later married Eileen Uselmann. Ken, with his wife, Eileen, purchased their first home outside Burnett where crops and their five children thrived. Ken was employed as an industrial engineer at Green Giant Fox Lake and Beaver Dam, then at John Deere Horicon Works until he happily requested an early retirement. A move into Beaver Dam in 1976. Ken was elected to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors for two terms, and also attained his stock broker license. For him, trading stocks and commodities was a lifelong interest. Fishing trips to Canada with his buddies were always special times. Ken and Eileen relocated to Palmetto, FL in 1992 for the warmer climate, becoming host to many Northerners. Ken immediately began managing products transferred to John Deere Commercial Mower Test Site in Manatee County where he proudly went on to complete 48 years total years of employment with John Deere. Causes dear to Ken reflected his kind nature. He volunteered for community actions like Backpacks for Kids, Habitat for Humanity - Costa Rica, and donated to M.J.Fox Parkinson, American Cancer and Alzheimer's Foundations. Ken was also a member of ENCORE, a Catholic social group, a volunteer at ASOLO Repertory Theater in Sarasota, and a member of Saint Francis X Cabrini Catholic Church where he acted as eucharistic minister, financial contributor and volunteer. Ken's legacy continues through his Ken memories and family. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (Uselmann) Bauer, his brother George Bauer, sister, "Beryl" Helen (Bauer) Huntley, daughter, Janeen (Bauer) Peters and son-in-law, Mark (Joy) Chapin. Ken is survived by four children: Jennifer (Dean) Miller, Marshall, WI; John (Wendy) Bauer, Redondo Beach, CA; Jill Bauer, Palmetto, FL; Joy Lobeck, Bradenton, FL; son-in-law, Mark (Janeen) Peters, Duluth, MN; Six grandchildren; Kara (Bauer) Kennedy, Noah Peters, Lauren Lobeck, Jack Lobeck, Alek Peters, and Megan Bauer; and great-grandchild, Kyler Kennedy. Donations and Heartfelt gratitude to Tidwell Hospice, for their care and support with grace and dignity. Memorial Service Mass: Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 10:00AM. Location: Saint Francis X Cabrini Catholic Church 12001 69th St East Parrish, FL 34219. Please join us after the 10AM Mass for Internment followed by luncheon.

Richard Kenneth "Ken" Bauer Ken Bauer, age 83, of Palmetto, FL, formerly of Beaver Dam, WI passed away at home on Tuesday October 8th, 2019. Ken, son of Arthur and Edna Bauer (Nickerson) grew up in rural Fox Lake, WI. Supporting himself through University of Wisconsin, Madison, Ken succeeded in attaining BS in agronomy. While a student in college, Ken first met and later married Eileen Uselmann. Ken, with his wife, Eileen, purchased their first home outside Burnett where crops and their five children thrived. Ken was employed as an industrial engineer at Green Giant Fox Lake and Beaver Dam, then at John Deere Horicon Works until he happily requested an early retirement. A move into Beaver Dam in 1976. Ken was elected to the Dodge County Board of Supervisors for two terms, and also attained his stock broker license. For him, trading stocks and commodities was a lifelong interest. Fishing trips to Canada with his buddies were always special times. Ken and Eileen relocated to Palmetto, FL in 1992 for the warmer climate, becoming host to many Northerners. Ken immediately began managing products transferred to John Deere Commercial Mower Test Site in Manatee County where he proudly went on to complete 48 years total years of employment with John Deere. Causes dear to Ken reflected his kind nature. He volunteered for community actions like Backpacks for Kids, Habitat for Humanity - Costa Rica, and donated to M.J.Fox Parkinson, American Cancer and Alzheimer's Foundations. Ken was also a member of ENCORE, a Catholic social group, a volunteer at ASOLO Repertory Theater in Sarasota, and a member of Saint Francis X Cabrini Catholic Church where he acted as eucharistic minister, financial contributor and volunteer. Ken's legacy continues through his Ken memories and family. Ken was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (Uselmann) Bauer, his brother George Bauer, sister, "Beryl" Helen (Bauer) Huntley, daughter, Janeen (Bauer) Peters and son-in-law, Mark (Joy) Chapin. Ken is survived by four children: Jennifer (Dean) Miller, Marshall, WI; John (Wendy) Bauer, Redondo Beach, CA; Jill Bauer, Palmetto, FL; Joy Lobeck, Bradenton, FL; son-in-law, Mark (Janeen) Peters, Duluth, MN; Six grandchildren; Kara (Bauer) Kennedy, Noah Peters, Lauren Lobeck, Jack Lobeck, Alek Peters, and Megan Bauer; and great-grandchild, Kyler Kennedy. Donations and Heartfelt gratitude to Tidwell Hospice, for their care and support with grace and dignity. Memorial Service Mass: Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 10:00AM. Location: Saint Francis X Cabrini Catholic Church 12001 69th St East Parrish, FL 34219. Please join us after the 10AM Mass for Internment followed by luncheon. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close