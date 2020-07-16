Richard Kissell Richard Kissell, 79, of Bradenton, Florida, was welcomed into Heaven by His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 14, 2020. Richard was born in Newark, New Jersey to Gustav and Lydia Kissell, grew up in Irvington, New Jersey and lived in Avon-by- the-Sea, New Jersey for many years before moving to Florida with his family in 1985. Richard served in Army from 1959 to 1962. His career began in accounting and then ended in Computer Programming. Richard retired from Verizon, as a computer programming manager. Most of his life, he enjoyed boating, fishing and tennis. Later he picked up the game of golf, to which his son Scott introduced him. Richard is preceded in death by his son, Richard "Scott" Kissell. He is survived by his loving wife, Amy; his daughter, Debbie and husband, Dan Conrad; his grandchildren; Devin (wife, Kourtney), Tyler (wife, Jamie), Matthew, Gregory, Kristy, Kaity, Brittney; his great-granddaughters, Emma, Elli, Elivia, Skyler and great- grandson, Finnigan. A Viewing will be held at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel from 4:00 to 6:00PM, Thursday, July 16, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:00AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com