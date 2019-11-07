Richard L. Hall Richard L. Hall, 76, of Parrish, FL passed away November 3, 2019. He leaves a wife of 50 years, Mary Evelyn Hall, one daughter, Denise Sosa, son-in-law, Junior Sosa, two granddaughters, Paige Sosa and Ashley Alligood and her husband, David Alligood, several Nieces, Nephews and many friends. He was an Aluminum Contractor and also retired from the Manatee Building Dept. A Celebration of His Life will be held November 9, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Ruskin Apostolic Church, 1820 30th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The First Apostolic Church of Ruskin Building Fund.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 7, 2019