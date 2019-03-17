Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard L. Miller. View Sign

Richard L. Miller Richard L. Miller, 74, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 5, 2019. Dick was born in Findlay, OH and moved to Bradenton in his early teens. After attending Manatee High School, Dick worked at Miller Trailers where he became a plant manager. He also worked at Tropicana and later retired from Honeycomb Company of America. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Howard G. and Laura (Garrett) Miller; his brother, Larry; his sister, Marcia and his loving wife, Audrey (Woodward) Miller. Richard is survived by his daughter, Christine Miller; grandchildren, Bryan and Rachel; his brother, Jack; several nieces and nephews and his dog, Emily. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, under the oak trees at his home. Dress casual and bring a lawn chair. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in charge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or your favorite animal rescue. Condolences to www.brownand

Richard L. Miller, 74, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away March 5, 2019. Dick was born in Findlay, OH and moved to Bradenton in his early teens. After attending Manatee High School, Dick worked at Miller Trailers where he became a plant manager. He also worked at Tropicana and later retired from Honeycomb Company of America. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Howard G. and Laura (Garrett) Miller; his brother, Larry; his sister, Marcia and his loving wife, Audrey (Woodward) Miller. Richard is survived by his daughter, Christine Miller; grandchildren, Bryan and Rachel; his brother, Jack; several nieces and nephews and his dog, Emily. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30AM, Saturday, March 23, 2019, under the oak trees at his home. Dress casual and bring a lawn chair. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel in charge. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the or your favorite animal rescue. Published in The Bradenton Herald on Mar. 17, 2019

