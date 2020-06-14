Richard Pittman of Bradenton, Fl passed away on June 7, 2020. He is survived by 2 daughters: Leagh Janney & April Pittman, 2 grandchildren: Dexter & Lily, 7 sisters: Judy Brand (Keith); Louise Brand (Ian); Sharon Lee (Jim); Emily Shoultes (Terry); Debbie Kennedy (Hal); Barbara Pittman (Michael); Sandra Pittman-Salow (Kyle). Also many nieces and nephews. Services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Shannon Funeral Homes. Condolences may be made at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.