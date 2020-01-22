85, of Bradenton, Fl, Formerly of Annsville, Pennsylvania, transitioned January 19, 2020. Visitation is Wednesday, January 22, at 2PM. Services Will immediately follow at 3PM. Both are at Faith Bible Church, 1511 57th St E Bradenton, FL 34208. He is survived by his wife: Marilyn Weaver; 5 Children: Fred, Valerie, Rick, Melodie, and Sharon; 9 Grand children; and 5 Great Grand children. Richard was the youngest of his siblings and was the last to join the family circle in the Kingdom of Heaven. His Favorite saying was, "Everything from Christ is a gift. THANKS be to God for the Gift!" Love You back, Dad.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 22, 2020