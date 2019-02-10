Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Luray Adsit. View Sign

Richard Luray Adsit Richard Luray Adsit went to be with his Savior on February 6, 2019. He was born December 11, 1936 to Harold and Ellen Adsit in Scranton, PA. Richard retired from IBM-Endicott, NY in 1987 and moved to Bradenton, FL in 1989 after residing in Vestal, NY. He was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife, Ann, of 63 years, his sister, Carol (Robert), two sons, David (Debra) and Daryll (Emily), three daughters, Donna (Gary), Denise (Phil), and Dawn (Roger), 14 grand-children, and 14 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church in Bradenton, Florida at 3321 63rd Ave E. on February 16th, 2019 at 3PM. A special thank you to the Tidewell Hospice staff, Ellenton, FL. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church, Bradenton, and Tidewell Hospice.

