Richard ( Ricky) Allen Norton 27 died June 2nd. Born and raised in Bradenton. Survived by his father Richard Norton, mother Kathy Norton and Grandmothers Barbara Picard and Sandy Riska all of Bradenton, FL. His brother Christopher Chall of Orlando and many life long friends. No local service. Gone but will never be forgotten. Funeral arrangements by Shannon Funeral Home Town Chapel. Online condolences at www.shannonfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
