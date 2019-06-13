Richard O. Bofinger On Thursday, May 30th 2019, Richard O, Bofinger, loving husband, father and pappy passed away peacefully at the age of 77. Richard was born on May 26th, 1942 in Armstrong County, PA to Richard A. and Evadell (Bowser) Bofinger. He graduated high school from Worthington, PA and had an AA degree in Business. He worked at Armco/AK Steel in Butler, PA for 33 years. He retired in 2000 as manager of Labor/Transportation Dept. On May 18th, 1969, he married Joyce M. Solomon and was married for 51 years. They raised two children, Michael and Victoria while residing in Butler, PA. Richard loved to play golf and paint. His passion was wood working. He enjoyed people and he never met a stranger. He had an infectious smile and a kind and compassionate heart. In 2004, Richard and Joyce moved to Palmetto, FL. He worked at Tara Golf Club and Parrish Publix to keep busy. Richard was preceded in death by his father, Richard A. and his mother, Evadell, infant brother, Larry, infant son, Richard, son, Michael and uncles, Orville and Charles Bofinger. He is survived by his wife, Joyce, daughter, Victoria (Craig S.) Huckestein, granddaughter, Mikaila, aunt, Ida Bofinger, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date in June 2019. Burial is at Groover Funeral Home at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice or to an organization of the donor's choice in memory of Richard.

