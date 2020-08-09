1/
Richard V. Campos
1981 - 2020
August 4, 2020
Bradenton, Florida - Richard V. Campos, 38, passed away on August 4, 2020. Richard was born on October 7, 1981 to Ricardo and Francisca Campos. Richard was an electrician in the family business; he was known for his laughter, smile, and being the life of the party but his greatest joy was spending time with his family especially at BBQ's.
Richard is survived by his parents, Ricardo and Francisca Campos, siblings; Rebecca Campos, Sarah Campos, and Jerimiah Campos; seven children, and a host of other family and friends.
All services are private. Online condolences can be left at www. Skywaymemorial.com


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
