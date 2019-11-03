Richard M. (Bill) Wescott Richard M. (Bill) Wescott passed peaceful- ly on October 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Bill is survivived by his sons, Richard and Robert, his three grandchildren and eight great-grand- children. Bill was born April 24, 1924 in Ossining, New York. In 1987, he and his late wife, Dottie retired to Parrish, Florida. BIll was proud of his service in the USMC during WWII. He has been very active in his community and is well known for baking his famous Baklava and cookies. He will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on his behalf to St. Jude's. Viewing will be on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 2-4PM and 6-9PM. For more information go to www.dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Nov. 3, 2019