Rick Johnson of Whitfield Ave Sarasota, FL, sadly passed away Dec. 22, 2019. He was born in Elmhurst, IL Jan. 12, 1957. Rick graduated from Geneseo high school 1975 and taxidermy school in 1979. He taught welding at the community college in Bradenton, FL, and worked at Consolidated Resource Recovery and 18 years at Tropicana. He is survived by his wife Linda Johnson - 2 stepdaughters Barbara Dunham of Virginia Beach - Ronny Warren, husband Joe, step-grandchildren Corey - Connor and Skyler, Mother in law Barbara Baldwin - Brother in law Bill and Deb Kuhn all from upstate NY. They all loved rick. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Johnson il - brother Bob Johnson-il- sister Donna Johnson of Eagle River AK. (where rick loved to go fishing with his niece Jennifer) two nephews Kyle and Logan Brutsche - sister Diane and husband, Steve Co. 5 adult children Travis, Jacob, Nathan, Zackary, Kelsey Johnson, and ten grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father Richard Armstrong Johnson. Please join us for a celebration of life hosted at the house of Linda Johnson, Jan 31st, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. 512 Whitfield Ave Sarasota, FL 34243, He was loved by all - but never forgotten.

