Ricki Cunninghis
1936 - 2020
June 30, 1936 - June 29, 2020
Bradenton , Florida -
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ricki Cunninghis, resident of Bradenton, FL and former resident of Holmes Beach, FL and Willingboro, NJ. Ricki was born on June 30, 1936 and died one day before her 84th birthday on June 29, 2020.
Ricki is survived by her three children; Lon, Amy and Jill, and their respective spouses, Kim, Karen and Eitan, as well as, her four grandchildren; Madison, Audrey, Daniel and Raveh. She is predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Burt, who died in 2013.
Ricki was a multi-talented person who led a fascinating life. She was a pioneer in the field of geriatrics, writing seven books and visiting all fifty states to give lectures on the subject. She was also a Life Master in the game of bridge, a world-wide traveler, gifted textile artist, and devotee of crossword puzzles. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.


Published in Bradenton Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
