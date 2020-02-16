Ricky "Pinfish" Sardegna 8/10/1964 - 1/30/20 Ricky "Pinfish" Sardegna, was preceded in death by his mother, Marjorie Myers Sardegna and beloved wife, Chrissy Entler Sardegna. He is survived by his sister, Jerri Sardegna Barnes, brother-in-law, Phillip Barnes, his brother, Jimmy Sardegna, sister-in-law, Patti Gens, his nieces, Jamie Sain, (Eric Sain) and Ashly Barnes (Matthew Smallwood), great nieces, Ashlyn Sain and Jayde Stuller, and great-nephews, Eric Sain Jr., and Case Smallwood. Ricky was an avid fisherman, dart player and an awesome chef who loved his Florida Gators and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was a friend to all and left a positive impression to all who came in touch with him. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Life will be held at Jaxx Sports Bar 1035 Hasko Rd. Palmetto, FL on February 22, 2020 at 1:30PM.

