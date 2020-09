Ricky "Rick Rude" Walton Sr.

January 29, 1960 - September 10, 2020

Bradenton , Florida - Ricky Laurell Walton Sr., born on January 29, 1960 in Bradenton, Florida. He is survived by four sisters; (Minnie, Jean, Lorraine, Terry) and two brothers; (James, Jerry ), and his seven children; (Candida, Rachel, Michael, Lydia, Ricky Jr., Mitchell, Amber) and many grand and great-grandchildren. He passed away peacefully on September 10, 2020 at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Georgia. He decided to live his final years in Georgia and will forever be in our hearts. We love you "POPS" and remember "yesterday was yesterday!"





