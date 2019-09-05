Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rita Marie Coy. View Sign Service Information Brown and Sons 43rd Street - Bradenton 604 43rd Street West Bradenton , FL 34209 (941)-758-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Rita Marie Coy Rita Marie Coy, 98, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Rita was born in Owosso, Michigan, September 22, 1920 to Lawrence and Clara (Evans) Constine. Rita was married to Walter Didur and had five children. While raising her children she was a school bus driver for Owosso schools and very proud of her skills and record. Upon Walter's death she married Raymond Willie and raised seven children. Ray and Rita retired to Bradenton, Florida. Rita was very active and lived a full and exciting life. Upon Ray's death she married Arthur Cronkite. She loved to play cards, volunteer at the church and shuffle. Shuffling became her passion and Rita became an instant Pro in December, 1982 when she placed 2nd at the City of Palms Tournament in Ft. Myers. During the next 10 years she accumulated 236 points and placed 1st 17 times. In 1989 she won the National Singles at St. Petersburg; an accomplishment made all the more impressive by the fact that she won every match in two straight. Plagued by very poor vision at the time, she made up for this handicap through superb strategy, concentration, and deliberate methodical play. As an Amateur, Rita was Captain of the Petti-coat League in Trailer Estates. Through the years she has continued to support the Southwest District by active participation in tournaments and she rarely misses a state tournament. She spends her summers playing in Michigan, Ohio, Las Vegas, and Canada. She played in the 1985 International in Ocean City, N.J. and the 1988 International in Yokohama, Japan. In 1991 she won the Australian Invitational Tournament. Rita's accomplishments on the Florida scene support her claim to the title of a World - Class Shuffleboard Player. She has won five gold medals, one silver and one bronze. She has proved her championship status in five Masters Tournaments. In 1993 she was inducted into the State Hall of Fame. In 1994 she was inducted into the National Hall of Fame. Rita's skill on the court is matched only by her good sportsmanship and willingness to help others. Upon Art's death she married the love of her life Ben Coy and they spent twelve happy years together. Rita was preceded in death by her children, Darlene Herman and Gary Willie; her brothers, Roy, Roger Constine; sister, Loretta Jaskiewicz; sons-in-law, Sherman Davis, Steve Herman and daughter-in-law, Jackie Didur. She is survived by her husband, Ben Coy; sisters, Arlene Sumbera, Shirley McCullough; brother, Dale Constine; her children, Bob Didur, Sharon Davis, Becky (Rick) Whiteherse, Bruce (Kathi) Didur and Sue Ann Fondren; grand- children; many great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Church. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Jude or . Rita will then return home to Owosso, Michigan for Services and Burial to be announced at a later date. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

