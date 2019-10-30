Robert A. Molino (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
D. Alan Moore, Licensed Funeral Director - Ellenton
2050 14th Ave East Suite 101A
Palmetto, FL
34221
(941)-722-3201
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
Sarasota National Cemetery
Obituary
Robert A. Molino Robert A. Molino, 90, of Parrish, Florida, passed October 21, 2019 surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife Joanne, and four children: Lisa Berlin, Marcia Cook, Bob and Don Molino, along with nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish his memory six siblings. A Navy Honor Guard Service is scheduled for October 30, 2019, 12:30 PM at Sarasota National Cemetery. The family requests that donations be made to Tidewell Hospice at https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
