Robert A. Tezie Robert A. Tezie, 94, of Bradenton, FL formerly of Tennessee and Ohio died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Manatee Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Anna; his siblings, Reverend William F. Tezie, Dorothy Mae (Tezie) Scheible, and Reverend John M. Tezie; his beloved wife, Leametta "Lee" (Puckett) Tezie. Robert will be lovingly remembered as 'Uncle Bob' by his ten nieces and nephews, Joseph Puckett II, Diane (Puckett) Faulk, Michael Parady, Mark Scheible, Bill Scheible, Karen (Scheible) Michalczyk, Jack Scheible, Robert Scheible, Mary Scheible and Julie (Scheible) Vasek; grand-uncle of many nieces and nephews and great-grand-uncle of several more. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and raised in the Cleveland, Ohio suburb of Rocky River, he moved to Bradenton from Tennessee in 1985 with his loving wife, Lemaetta. He served heroically in WWII in the 9th Armored Division of the US Army, was honorably discharged and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. He then graduated from THE Ohio State University with a degree in Engineering. He was a retired Engineer & Marketer at the Westinghouse Corporation, a member of the American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24, an avid golfer, repeat tournament winner with two hole-in-ones and former member and resident at Pinebrook Ironwood Golf Club. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and was a resident at Westminster Point-Pleasant both in Bradenton. To Uncle Bob, last of the House of Tezie, Prayer of the Rosary, Golfer of Balls, Hugger of Bears, Hero of the Great War, Backer of Buckeyes, Devourer of Werther's & Dove Dark Chocolates and Drinker of Manhattans & Martinis, you are loved and will be missed. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 10:50AM, Monday, May 27, 2019 with Mass to follow at 11:00AM, Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1505 12th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Committal Service will be 1:30PM Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery.

