Robert AyersApril 30, 1931 - June 27, 2020Georgetown, Texas - Robert Eastman Ayers passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 89. He was a devoted father and family man, a loyal friend, and an engaging conversationalist who always sought to put others at ease. He loved travel, leading many family travel trailer adventures all across the country on the way to the next assignment or down to Florida to visit his parents. He valued friends and family and greatly enjoyed spending time visiting with them through all his years.Born in Woodbury, Georgia on April 30, 1931 to Ed Lee Ayers and Elizabeth Garrison, he grew up in Bradenton, Florida. He attended the U. S. Military Academy at West Point, graduating with the class of 1953, and subsequently attended California Institute of Technology. On June 4, 1960, he married Harriett Ann Mahle of Baltimore, Maryland.He served in the Army Corps of Engineers, rising to the rank of Colonel, and retired in 1981 to work for Brown and Root in Houston, Texas. He grew out his hair and adapted to corporate life, rising from Project Manager to Vice President of the Brown and Root Services Corporation he helped to found, and then on to Program Director of KBR Services. He retired from corporate life in 1999, and aside from occasional consulting jobs, enjoyed many years of camping, fishing, and visiting with family and friends before and after his wife, Harriett, passed away on their anniversary in 2006.Bob is survived by daughters; Jennifer Ayers of Austin, Texas and Elizabeth Ayers who, with her husband. Philip Wattenbarger lives in Houston, Texas, with granddaughters; Marisa, Tamara and Evelyn. He is also survived by brothers; Capt. William Ayers of Seguin, Texas, Cicero Ayers of Tampa, Florida, and Ed Lee Ayers of Brownsville, Texas.