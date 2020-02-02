Robert 'Bob' Brungart Robert 'Bob' Brungart, a retired Foreign Service Officer, died on January 27, 2020 at the age of 94, peacefully at his senior care facility in Bradenton, Florida. He was born on November 2, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan. After graduating from High School in Washington, DC, in 1943, he volunteered for the US Army. By 1944 he served in the infantry under General George Patton in the liberation of France from Nazi Germany. He fought in combat during the last major German offensive, the Battle of the Bulge, in the winter of 1944-45, in the Ardennes in France. Later, he was wounded in combat (March, 1945) as Patton's Army was fighting its way through the Siegfried Line, the German's last line of defense, and he received a Purple Heart. Six weeks later, on May 8, 1945, Germany unconditionally surrendered, and the war on the Western Front was over. After the war he attended the Georgetown School of Foreign Service, and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Foreign Service in 1949. He worked as an economist during the Marshall Plan, headquartered in Washington, DC. He became a Foreign Service Officer in 1951, and was assigned to Germany. He had a 40 year career in the US Foreign Service, before he retired in 1991. During his career with the Department of State, he had assignments in Paris, France, Geneva, Switzerland, Brussels, Belgium, Ankara, Turkey, and Bangkok, Thailand. He served as a Deputy Chief of Mission in Brussels, and was also A Deputy Chief of Mission in Paris in the OECD. After retirement he resided in Paris, France, as well as Bradenton, Florida. He was married to Elizabeth Johnson in 1945, shortly after the conclusion of World War II. They were married until 1975. They had three children: William, Ralph, and Karen. He is survived by his current wife, Ghislaine Brungart; his son, Bill; his daughter, Karen; five grandchildren, William, Ted, Michelle, Mark, and Patty and seven great- grandchildren. There will be no local Services. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences to www.brownandsons funeral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 2, 2020