Robert C. "Rob" Carchidi
July 19, 2020
Parrish, Florida - Robert C. "Rob" Carchidi, 62, Parrish, FL passed away July 19, 2020. He was born in Harrisburg, PA. He is survived by his loving devoted wife, Lillian; daughters; Jessica (Josh) Shettel and Shelby Carchidi; brother, John Carchidi (Carl); grandchildren; Logan and Bentleigh Shettel; niece, Emily and Nichole Oxenford and his nephew, William Oxenford, III; brother-in-laws; William (Denise) Oxenford Jr. and Walter (Michelle) Oxenford.
A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday August 4, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandfsonsfuneral.com