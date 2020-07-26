1/1
Robert C. "Rob" Carchidi
Robert C. "Rob" Carchidi
July 19, 2020
Parrish, Florida - Robert C. "Rob" Carchidi, 62, Parrish, FL passed away July 19, 2020. He was born in Harrisburg, PA. He is survived by his loving devoted wife, Lillian; daughters; Jessica (Josh) Shettel and Shelby Carchidi; brother, John Carchidi (Carl); grandchildren; Logan and Bentleigh Shettel; niece, Emily and Nichole Oxenford and his nephew, William Oxenford, III; brother-in-laws; William (Denise) Oxenford Jr. and Walter (Michelle) Oxenford.
A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday August 4, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church in Parrish, FL. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandfsonsfuneral.com



Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Catholic Church
Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory (43rd St. Chapel) - Bradenton
604 43rd Street West
Bradenton, FL 34209
(941) 758-7788
July 25, 2020
So glad that we got to go on vacation in February with you. Nice to have memories to fall back on. Lill, try to take it a little easy as your family really needs you Just know you are in our prayers at this very difficult time. Love you.
Phyllis Wagner
