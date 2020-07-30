1/
Robert "Bob" Chase
Robert "Bob" Chase
July 25, 2020
Parrish, Florida - Robert "Bob" Chase died peacefully in his daughter's home in Parrish, FL on July 25, 2020 at the age of 78.
Bob is survived by his wife, Rosalie Chase; daughter, Karess Atkinson; step-sons; Mike and Monte Dufresne; grandchildren; Tyler and Jacob Murphy; and great-grandchildre; Aliyah, Tyler Jr., Landen, and Juliet Murphy. He is preceded in death by brothers; Alan and Russell Chase and sister, Carol Chase.
A Funeral is scheduled for 5:00PM on July 30th, 2020 at Groover Funeral Home in Ellenton, FL. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bob's life. Condolences and the sharing of memories can be posted to https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ellenton-fl/robert-chase-9278168. The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice Ellenton Team for their care and dedication


Published in Bradenton Herald on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Funeral
05:00 PM
Groover Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Groover Funeral Home
1400 36th Ave East
Ellenton, FL 34222
9417226602
