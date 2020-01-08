Robert D. Flanagan Robert D. Flanagan, 79, Bradenton, FL passed away January 3, 2020. Born in Manhattan, NY he moved to Bradenton over 40 years ago from New York and then Miami. He was a pilot and he owned a Karaoke business and a Drywall company and he was a Veteran of the US Coast Guard. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; son, Daniel; step-son, Carl Thompson; daughters, Donna Flanagan and Debra Reynolds; thirteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service with Military Honors will be 1:00PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Condolences may be made to www.brown andsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Jan. 8, 2020