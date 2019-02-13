Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Dale Lehman. View Sign

Robert Dale Lehman Robert D. Lehman, age 101, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Sarasota, FL on February 8, 2019. He was born in Ft. Jefferson, OH and was the son of Arthur and Edna (McClain) Lehman. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Dorothy (Harris) Lehman; his parents, Arthur and Edna Lehman; three brothers, Charles, Melvin and a sister, Betty; grandsons, Douglas Huner, Gregory Huner and three sons-in-law, Duane E. Detrick, Robert L. Hicks, and Dr. Ziver Huner. He is survived by his four daughters: Jane Huner (Laszlo) Roznauer, Jean (Earnest) Jones, Janet Hicks, Mary (Dr. Robert) Bard; and a sister, Francis Falknor; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grand- children. Bob had a true entrepreneurial spirit while growing up in Greenville, OH. He held many jobs starting at a very young age. Among them, at the age of 9, he delivered The Grit newspaper to Annie Oakley. At 20 yrs of age he serviced Orville Wright's vehicle on many occasions while working in Dayton, OH. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during

Robert Dale Lehman Robert D. Lehman, age 101, of Bradenton, Fla., passed away peacefully at Life Care Center of Sarasota, FL on February 8, 2019. He was born in Ft. Jefferson, OH and was the son of Arthur and Edna (McClain) Lehman. Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Dorothy (Harris) Lehman; his parents, Arthur and Edna Lehman; three brothers, Charles, Melvin and a sister, Betty; grandsons, Douglas Huner, Gregory Huner and three sons-in-law, Duane E. Detrick, Robert L. Hicks, and Dr. Ziver Huner. He is survived by his four daughters: Jane Huner (Laszlo) Roznauer, Jean (Earnest) Jones, Janet Hicks, Mary (Dr. Robert) Bard; and a sister, Francis Falknor; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grand- children. Bob had a true entrepreneurial spirit while growing up in Greenville, OH. He held many jobs starting at a very young age. Among them, at the age of 9, he delivered The Grit newspaper to Annie Oakley. At 20 yrs of age he serviced Orville Wright's vehicle on many occasions while working in Dayton, OH. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII . Later, Bob owned and operated Lehman Sohio Service Station, the Lehman Alignment Shop and the Quick Car Wash until his retirement to Florida in 1977. After moving to the Bradenton area, Bob worked at Tropicana several years and part time at Mixon's Fruit Farm. He later found his dream job working as a tour guide at Bellm's Old Cars and Music of Yesteryear in Sarasota. He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church, Greenville, OH and Oneco United Methodist Church, Bradenton, FL. Bob was a Lifetime Member of the Greenville Masonic Lodge, Greenville, OH and of the Scottish Rite in Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00a.m. with a Memorial Service following at Robert Toale & Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park, 1221 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203. Burial will take place at Palestine Cemetery, Palestine, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Oneco United Methodist Church, 2112 53rd Ave. E, Bradenton, FL 34203 or Tampa, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612. For more information, you may visit www.ManasotaMemorial.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Feb. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Manasota Memorial Park and Funeral Home

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close