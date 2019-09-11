Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert David "Bob" Crowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" David Crowe Bob Crowe, 65, of Holmes Beach, FL peacefully passed on September 4, 2019 after a courageous 12 year health battle. He was married to Debbie 31 years and a Very Proud Dad of Hannah, Officer Crowe OPD "His Girls." Bob was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts on December 21, 1953. In 1972 he moved to Holmes Beach where he began his career at the Seafood Shack Restaurant "The Shack." Bob became The Vice President/ General Manager and after almost 30 years he went on to fulfill his dream of owning his own business. In 2001 Bob, Debbie and Hannah purchased The Shake Pit. Happy Days! Bob devoted most of his life to his family and work, but would sneak in a round of golf with his buddy boys. He also loved a Wednesday boat ride with Deb or throwing a fishing line off the deck. Bob also enjoyed strumming his guitar, "Oh those Allman Brother days." He enjoyed taking a spin in his GTO, which always excited the neighbors, or cooking up something awesome while watching ME TV. Of course, that once a year cruise was his favorite. Bob is survived by his wife; Debra and daughter; Hannah. Also his two sisters; Christina Crowe Aldrich and Frederica Crowe Russell. Bob is predeceased by his father; Alfred Robert Crowe, mother; Louise Duff Ramond, and sister; Cornelia Crowe Osmond "Nin." Tough Guy Bob Crowe was true to his word, quiet with his generosities, and LOVED his girls. What a difference you made in our Lives. Thank you, Love Forever and Ever. We will be gathering to honor Bob on Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 2:00-3:00PM with a Celebration of Life at 3:00PM at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel, 604 43rd St W. Bradenton, FL 34209. Condolences to:

Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 11, 2019

