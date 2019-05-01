Robert E. "Reb" Buckley

Obituary
Robert E. 'Reb' Buckley Robert E. 'Reb' Buckley, 61, Bradenton, Fla., died April 24, 2019. Born in Tampa, Fla., he was a lifetime resident of Bradenton Florida. He is pre- deceased by his brother, Tim; he is survived by his son, Chase; his daughter, Megan; his mother, Sandra; his brot- hers, Mike (Katherine) and Chris (Christy) and his ex-wife, Gina. Memorial Services 11:00AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 26th Street Chapel, 5624 26th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34207. Memorial donations may be made to the , National Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on May 1, 2019
