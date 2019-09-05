Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Eugene "Gene" Boone Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Eugene "Gene" Boone Jr. Robert Eugene 'Gene' Boone, Jr., 87, of Palmet to, FL passed away September 1, 2019. Born in Huntington Park, CA he moved to Manatee County in 1989 from Midwest City, OK. A Veteran of the US Air Force, he was a member of the Retired 18th Fighter Wing Group and he attended First Baptist Church of Bradenton. He enjoyed flying, scuba diving and water skiing. He is predeceased by son, David Michael; brother-in-law, Theodore and grandson, Levi. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; sons, Keith Bryan and Gregory Stephen; brother-in-law, Chris (Susan) Ray; sisters-in-law, Donna (Jimmie) Bell, Jeanne (George) Edwards and Polly Ray; grandchildren, Heather and Heidi; great- grandchildren, Isabella and Khloe and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be 12Noon, Monday, September 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bradenton. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 2:30PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brownand

Robert Eugene "Gene" Boone Jr. Robert Eugene 'Gene' Boone, Jr., 87, of Palmet to, FL passed away September 1, 2019. Born in Huntington Park, CA he moved to Manatee County in 1989 from Midwest City, OK. A Veteran of the US Air Force, he was a member of the Retired 18th Fighter Wing Group and he attended First Baptist Church of Bradenton. He enjoyed flying, scuba diving and water skiing. He is predeceased by son, David Michael; brother-in-law, Theodore and grandson, Levi. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; sons, Keith Bryan and Gregory Stephen; brother-in-law, Chris (Susan) Ray; sisters-in-law, Donna (Jimmie) Bell, Jeanne (George) Edwards and Polly Ray; grandchildren, Heather and Heidi; great- grandchildren, Isabella and Khloe and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be 12Noon, Monday, September 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bradenton. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 2:30PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Bradenton Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close