Robert Eugene "Gene" Boone Jr. Robert Eugene 'Gene' Boone, Jr., 87, of Palmet to, FL passed away September 1, 2019. Born in Huntington Park, CA he moved to Manatee County in 1989 from Midwest City, OK. A Veteran of the US Air Force, he was a member of the Retired 18th Fighter Wing Group and he attended First Baptist Church of Bradenton. He enjoyed flying, scuba diving and water skiing. He is predeceased by son, David Michael; brother-in-law, Theodore and grandson, Levi. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; sons, Keith Bryan and Gregory Stephen; brother-in-law, Chris (Susan) Ray; sisters-in-law, Donna (Jimmie) Bell, Jeanne (George) Edwards and Polly Ray; grandchildren, Heather and Heidi; great- grandchildren, Isabella and Khloe and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial Service will be 12Noon, Monday, September 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Bradenton. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 2:30PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel is in charge. Condolences may be made to www.brownand sonsfuneral.com
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Sept. 5, 2019