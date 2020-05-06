Robert Fullerton Dickson
Robert Fullerton Dickson Jr. Robert Fullerton Dickson Jr., passed away on April 28th, 2020. He served in the US Navy and started a career as an Aeronautical Engineer. Robert got his Master Degree in Nuclear Engineering from the University Of Chicago. He worked at the Nevada Test Site in which he was given Top Government Clearance during testing of Nuclear weapons. Robert moved to Sarasota, FL and developed a successful Optics business and was awarded the contract from the US Military to develop the Optics for the Abraham Tank. His passion was fishing. He retired and opened a successful fishing company in Hatters, NC. Survived by his daughter, Sally Feliz and his son, Robert Dickerson Jr.

Published in Bradenton Herald on May 6, 2020.
