Dr. Robert G. “Bob” Samler, 84, of Bradenton, formerly of Rexford, NY, passed away October 17, 2019. Bob was the son of Nelson and Evelyn (Breul) Samler of Union City, NJ. Dearest husband to and survived by his wife of nearly 42 years, Helen (McGetrick) Samler; his children, Gary (Mayeth) Samler, Lynn (Mark) Pallotolo, Susan (William) Foster and David (Rebecca) Samler; 1 sister, Evelyn Book; 8 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by 1 brother, Nelson. A retired PhD Mechanical Engineer with over 43 years at KAPL in Niskayuna, he put himself and all his children through college. His greatest passion was golf and baseball. He will be missed by his 2 companions, Lacy & Tara. No services are scheduled at this time. Family suggests memorial donations to The or Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are being handled by Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory 43rd Street Chapel. Condolences may be left by visiting www.brownandsonsfuneral.
Published in The Bradenton Herald on Oct. 22, 2019